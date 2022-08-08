Neptune, NJ man charged with murder after fight turns deadly

NEPTUNE — A township man was charged with murder after fatally stabbing a man during a fight Sunday morning, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Just before 6 a.m., township police officers were dispatched to Squirrel Road for a reported stabbing. They discovered a male victim in the front yard, unresponsive with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police arrested Derrick Simms, 32, and he was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (knife), and third-degree hindering after fatally stabbing the man.

Simms is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Christopher Guy at 800-533-7443 or Officer Robert Hagerman at 732-988-8000.

