NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Two Monmouth County men have been indicted on first-degree murder, along with other charges, in connection with a double homicide that occurred in January, according to the county prosecutor's office.

Nineteen-year-old Gabriel Braithwaite, of Keansburg, and 22-year-old Jeron Dearin, of Aberdeen, could spend the rest of their lives in prison if convicted.

They're allegedly responsible for the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Samore Edwards, of Plainfield, and 19-year-old Isaiah Williams, of New Brunswick. The two victims were found shot in a parked vehicle on the 1300 block of Washington Avenue in Neptune on Jan. 19. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, and Williams was pronounced dead at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

A grand jury has indicted each defendant on two counts of first-degree murder; single counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder; two related second-degree weapons offenses; and third-degree hindering apprehension.

Both individuals were arrested in early February. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Detective Christopher Guy with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, at 1-800-533-7443, or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Darrell Harris, at 732-988-8000, Ext. 408.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

