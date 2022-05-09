A Middletown resident stole thousands of dollars while working as a treasurer for a nonprofit that funds educational opportunities for disadvantaged students, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Hazim Yassin, 32, has been charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking.

According to the prosecutor's office, Yassin made unauthorized withdrawals from the Red Bank Education Foundation's bank account over the course of two years.

Authorities were brought in earlier this year, following an audit by the foundation that identified a series of withdrawals that could not reconciled, including four made in 2020 while the foundation was inactive due to COVID-19.

An investigation determined that Yassin, who was serving as treasurer of the nonprofit at the time, was responsible for the withdrawals totaling $7,650.

Yassin was served the charged on a summons. If convicted, he would face a prison term of up to five years.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

