HAZLET — A township man broke into his father's home and killed him, and then attacked his aunt, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Ernest Kotey, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, and second-degree domestic violence strangulation in connection with the event.

Hazlet police responded to a home on Middle Road shortly after midnight on Aug. 17 and found Nikoi Kotey, 77, unresponsive in a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at Jersey Shore University Medical Center Wednesday evening.

According to the prosecutor's office, Ernest Kotey broke in to the home using a rear entrance and "physically attacked" his father, causing fatal injuries. Then, according to authorities, he went downstairs and attacked his 67-year-old aunt, grabbing her by the throat until she managed to free herself and escape the home.

Kotey was arrested at the scene. He's lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to contact Prosecutor's Office Detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443, or Hazlet Police Department Detective Tristao at 732-264-6565.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

