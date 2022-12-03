Aldi grocery store announces opening date in Brick, NJ

A supermarket chain is announcing the opening date of its new location in Brick Township.

Aldi will be relocating the current operations at their location on Van Zile Road to the new Route 70 West commercial development where a sports complex also will be built.

Aldi said that the new store will open on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the normal starting time of 8 a.m. that day.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media Sue Moll, Townsquare Media loading...

The operating hours for the grocery store will remain the same: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aldi's current location in Brick will close for good on Sunday, Dec. 4 as they spend the remaining days transitioning over to the new spot on Route 70.

There has yet to be an announcement of what will happen to the store or site of the current Aldi on Van Zile Road.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media Sue Moll, Townsquare Media loading...

Aldi has 62 locations across the state of New Jersey with five in Ocean County, including two in Toms River, one in Manahawkin and one in Forked River.

Get our free mobile app

“We are excited to provide local shoppers a revamped and refreshed ALDI store designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” Bob Grammer, Center Valley regional vice president for Aldi, said in a written statement this week. “We are always looking out for the needs of our shoppers, and decided to move our Brick store to allow more room for added fresh, high-quality products at affordable prices, which our loyal shoppers know and love.”

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media ALDI in Toms River. (Sue Moll, Townsquare Media) loading...

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try