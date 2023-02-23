NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ Marine commission: Whale deaths not linked to wind energy work

The Marine Mammal Commission is the third federal agency to reject a link between whale deaths along the NJ or NY coast and the offshore wind energy industry.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Workforce in peril – New Jersey cops, nurses and teachers

Join us at 7 p.m. this Thursday for a town hall discussion at the reasons for a severe shortage of workers in areas critical to the health, education, and safety of New Jersey residents.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ PSE&G cuts NJ gas rates for second time this winter

PSE&G will implement a second rate reduction in natural gas in less than two months for New Jersey customers.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Seaside Heights ready for 2023 Polar Bear Plunge

The Special Olympics New jersey Polar Bear Plunge could have a record number of participants for its 30th anniversary.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ 70-degrees? In February?

Temperatures could soar in parts of NJ today, but Dan Zarrow says don't get used to it.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.