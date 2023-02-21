Workforce in peril – New Jersey cops, nurses and teachers

New Jersey is suffering from a severe shortage of police and firefighters, nurses and teachers. Unless these shortages are addressed, the health, education and safety of our entire state will be in jeopardy.

Join us at 7 p.m. this Thursday for a town hall discussion at the reasons for a severe shortage of workers in areas critical to the health, education, and safety of New Jersey residents.

New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott will lead a discussion that not only looks at why these shortages exist, but

what can be done to address them.

The program’s on-air panel:

🚔 Rob Nixon, vice president of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association

🚒 Ed Donnelly, president of the New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association

🏥 Debbie White, president of the Health Professionals and Allied Employees

👩‍🏫 Sean Spiller, president of the New Jersey Education Association

We also want to hear from you! Open our app and tell us your personal experience in 30 seconds or less and we might play your audio on air.

Online, the program will be streamed live at facebook.com/nj1015/live.