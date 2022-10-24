Live 7 p.m. Thursday: 10 years after Superstorm Sandy
Who can forget Superstorm Sandy?
The storm brought historic devastation to New Jersey. With a storm surge of up to 9 feet and winds over 90 mph, more than 2 million homes lost power and 346,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. A decade later, some families are still waiting to return to their homes.
On Thursday night at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 anchor Eric Scott will lead a panel discussion that looks back on the damage, updates efforts to rebuild and looks ahead to what is being done to prevent a similar disaster.
The storm has had a lasting impact on many aspects of New Jersey life. From the struggle to rebuild to the mitigation of future damage, life post-Sandy has not been easy.
This special program will take a look at the lessons learned and ask if New Jersey is prepared for the future.
The on-air panel will feature:
— New Jersey 101.5 chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow
— Ocean County Emergency Management Coordinator Michael Mastronardy
— New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Presidente Joseph Fiordaliso
— JCP&L New Jersey operations President Jim Fakult
— And representatives from Sandy victims groups
You can listen to the program 7 p.m. Thursday on New Jersey 101.5 or on our free app. You can also watch it online at Facebook.com/nj1015/live.