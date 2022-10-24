Live 7 p.m. Thursday: 10 years after Superstorm Sandy

Who can forget Superstorm Sandy?

The storm brought historic devastation to New Jersey. With a storm surge of up to 9 feet and winds over 90 mph, more than 2 million homes lost power and 346,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. A decade later, some families are still waiting to return to their homes.

On Thursday night at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 anchor Eric Scott will lead a panel discussion that looks back on the damage, updates efforts to rebuild and looks ahead to what is being done to prevent a similar disaster.

Chris Christie, Bonnie Miller In this Nov. 2, 2012 file photo, Gov. Chris Christie meets Bonnie Miller after touring devastation from Superstorm Sandy in Brick, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) loading...

The storm has had a lasting impact on many aspects of New Jersey life. From the struggle to rebuild to the mitigation of future damage, life post-Sandy has not been easy.

This special program will take a look at the lessons learned and ask if New Jersey is prepared for the future.

Chris Christie, Kim Guadagno, James Simpson, Bob Martin In this Nov. 2, 2012 file photograph, Gov. Chris Christie walks past damaged homes along the Atlantic Ocean in Mantoloking, N.J. after Superstorm Sandy hit the area on Oct. 29. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, Pool, File) loading...

The on-air panel will feature:

— New Jersey 101.5 chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow

— Ocean County Emergency Management Coordinator Michael Mastronardy

— New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Presidente Joseph Fiordaliso

— JCP&L New Jersey operations President Jim Fakult

— And representatives from Sandy victims groups

You can listen to the program 7 p.m. Thursday on New Jersey 101.5 or on our free app. You can also watch it online at Facebook.com/nj1015/live.