PSE&G cuts NJ gas rates for second time this winter

If you are a PSE&G customer, you're getting another break on your gas bill.

The company has announced a second rate decrease in less than a month, due to lower commodity prices.

Effective March 1, natural gas rates will drop approximately 2.6%. For an average monthly bill, that amounts to about a $3 savings per month.

Combined with the rate decrease customers began seeing in their February bills, PSE&G says gas bills have been reduced 14%. That's about $18 per month.

Dave Johnson, PSE&G vice president Customer Care, hailed the reduction as "more good news for customers."

"We're pleased to be able to lower our gas rates again," Johnson said in a statement, "We will continue to help our customers manage energy use and costs."

While the decrease is small in terms of actual savings on a monthly bill, it comes at a time when consumer prices are rising for just about everything.

PSE&G made a claim in a news release that they continue to have the lowest gas bills in New Jersey.

If you are struggling to pay your gas bill, PSE&G does offer several programs to help. You can access details about those programs HERE.

