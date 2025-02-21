NJ doorbell captures what appears to be Walter White

Was there some sort of gas or radiation leak in the area? Why was this person dressed like this, and why did they appear this way in the doorbell camera?

Walter White from Breaking Bad was my first thought. My co-worker was in a similar mindset when I showed them this and said it looked like Jesse Pinkman.

I'll "break" the news to you right now, it wasn't either of them. That's too bad since it would've been really wild to see that trailer parked out front selling some sort of high-quality blue product (if you know, you know).

Shifting gears, another one of my co-workers thought this person looked like one of the Ghostbusters. And to be honest? I could definitely see that.

Some strange, weird, and unexplained things do happen in New Jersey, after all. Perhaps having an expert who knows how to exterminate ghosts would help us answer some of those questions.

Wet lense added to the mystery

Nobody was home when this particular individual visited. These images were only seen after they had left the property.

At first glance, this person really does look like someone from Ghostbusters. With the way they were dressed, it definitely didn't appear to be your typical door-to-door salesperson.

But adding to the strange image was a wet doorbell camera lens. It had recently rained that particular morning which no doubt affected what the camera was able to capture.

It's pretty unusual though for it to get so affected. Yes, raindrops can affect the clarity, so more likely than not the rain was angled inward toward the camera. Either way, that made it very difficult to identify who this was.

What are they holding?

Staying with the ghost theory, what is that container they're holding? Was that some kind of contraption actually designed to capture spirits?

If your doorbell camera saw this person at your door like the images above, what would you first think? You have to admit it does look odd.

Well it turns out, it wasn't anything we had to worry about. Upon arriving home, a note hanging on the door made it clear who it was. It was someone from the electric company trying to install a new smart meter.

Hold up - Another concern looms

Yep, that container this person is holding in their hand above was that very meter. My guess is they waited to come to the door right after the rain had ended.

But with one mystery solved, the focus shifts to another. What would this new smart meter mean for our electric bill? Would it go up?

There's already outrage across the state regarding a major rate hike on the way, and there are concerns this new smart meter might play a role in that (see what our elected officials are saying about it here).

No Walter, Jesse, or Ghostbusting... this time

Regardless of what any of that means, at least we got answers to why this person was all suited up.

No, they weren't coming to exterminate our ghosts or sell us some high-quality blue product, but that's OK. However, I have to admit that it would have been quite interesting had that been the case.

Anyway, should an individual appear on your slightly blurry, slightly wet doorbell camera that looks like the person below, odds are they're not some weird person from Albuquerque.

