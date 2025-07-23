Not again: NJ Braces for another utility increase — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

Trump-New Jersey-Prosecutor Alina Habba speaks after being sworn in as interim US Attorney General for New Jersey, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on March 28, 2025. (Pool File via AP) loading...

TRENTON — The Justice Department fought to keep President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, in place as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey on Tuesday after a panel of judges refused to extend her tenure and appointed someone else to the job.

Habba, who had been named the interim U.S. attorney for the state in March, appeared to lose the position earlier Tuesday, when judges in the district declined to keep her in the post while she awaits confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Acting under a law that generally limits the terms of interim U.S. attorneys to 120 days, the judges appointed one of Habba's subordinates, Desiree Leigh Grace, as her successor.

But just hours later, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that she had in turn removed Grace, blaming Habba's removal on “politically minded judges.”

“This Department of Justice does not tolerate rogue judges,” Bondi said on social media. The attorney general's second in command, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, said in a post on social media that he didn't believe Habba's 120-day term expired until 11:59 p.m. Friday.

NJ activists slam court rejection of NJ law against private detention centers (June screenshot from NJImmigrantJustice via Facebook, Google Maps) NJ activists slam court rejection of NJ law against private detention centers (June screenshot from NJImmigrantJustice via Facebook, Google Maps) loading...

A federal court dealt New Jersey a massive setback in its efforts to shut down privately run immigrant detention centers.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals rejected key parts of the state’s ban on privately run immigrant detention centers.

Immigrant rights organization, Make the Road NJ, said the ruling “opens the door for expanded enforcement and incarceration in unprecedented numbers.”

“This disappointing decision gives the Trump administration the green light to carry on their mass deportation agenda here in the Garden State, by weaponizing the justice system,” Make the Road NJ Director Nedia Morsy said in a written statement.

Morsy said that “allowing corporations like CoreCivic and GeoGroup — just miles away from two international airports — to operate with impunity, with little transparency or accountability" makes New Jersey the epicenter of family separation, kidnapping, and the disappearance of our loved ones, and continues to destabilize our communities.”

Waterspout turned landspout tornado in Ocean County, N.J. on Tuesday. (Pete Snieckus) Waterspout turned landspout tornado in Ocean County, N.J. on Tuesday. (Pete Snieckus) loading...

🌪 Rare weather events at the Jersey shore

🌪 Isolated weather event spawns waterspouts

🌪 Numerous 'tornados' were spotted

Across most of New Jersey, Tuesday was a quiet, incredibly pleasant day. Driven by low humidity, plentiful sunshine, and temperatures about five degrees below seasonal normals, there was a hint of "September" in the air.

Brewing just off-shore was a weak disturbance, which was forecast to spit a few spotty showers toward New Jersey's coastline throughout the day.

One batch of isolated showers was particularly potent, driving tiny pockets of heavy rain southward along the coast from Belmar to Atlantic City, between about 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday.

That storm cell was also responsible for a rare and unbelievable sight for some Jersey Shore residents — a narrow cloud-like rope connecting the sky to the sea. Yes, numerous waterspouts were spotted over the ocean and bay.

NJ mom charged with murder of toddler gir in Florham Park (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ mom charged with murder of toddler gir in Florham Park (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

FLORHAM PARK — Following the harrowing death of a 3-year-old girl earlier this month, the toddler’s mother has been charged with murder.

Jeanine Glass, of Florham Park, had been hospitalized since the night of July 6, after being found unresponsive and in wet clothes inside a home on Woods End Road.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old Glass was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Florham Park police and EMS were called at 10:41 p.m. about the semi-conscious woman, who had been found on the first floor of the residence.

It was only as officers went with a family member upstairs to gather information related to Glass’ condition that they made the awful discovery of the three-year-old in a hallway bathroom.

The still-dressed toddler was unconscious and face down in several inches of water in the tub, police said.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

⚡ Power auction sets rates for upcoming year

⚡ Electric rates could rise another 5%

⚡ Republicans and Democrats blame each other

New Jersey residents and business already stung by a 20% increase in the cost of electricity will have to brace for even bigger bills in 2026.

The regional power grid known as PJM announced the results of this year's capacity auction on Tuesday. The auction is held to determine how much energy power plants will generate and what the wholesale cost of purchasing that power and distributing along the grid that connects to our homes and businesses.

PJM’s Executive Vice President of Market Services and Strategy Stu Bresler says consumers could expect "an increase of 1.5%–5% in customers’ bills next year."

That would be on top of this years shocking increase that was approved by Governor Phil Murphy's appointed state energy regulators.

Despite those approvals from the Murphy loyalists at the Board of Public Utilities, Murphy and Democrats have sought to blame PJM for not keeping up with the demands for power.

Facing potential voter wrath in November over rising utility rates, Democratic state lawmakers were quick to blame PJM.

"Here we go again," lamented Sen. John Burzichelli (D-Gloucester), "Another failed energy auction that will result in another increase in utility bills for New Jersey residents."

Burzichelli and fellow Democrats have sought to shift blame for years of energy policies under Murphy that focuses on so-called 'clean' energy without a clear path to replacing generating capacity from other sources such as coal, natural gas and nuclear.

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Bucco (R-25) blamed "Trenton Democrats’ failed energy agenda" for rising prices.

