Seaside Heights, NJ ready for 2023 Polar Bear Plunge

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Temperatures in the 30s will put the "polar" in Polar Bear Plunge as thousands descend on the shore to jump into the ocean in support of Special Olympics New Jersey.

Plungers will take their plunge into the 44-degree ocean at 1 p.m. on the main beach in Seaside Heights, a temperature that New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said is slightly higher than normal.

"Our forecast currently calls for morning lows near 20 degrees. Around plunge time, afternoon highs will barely reach above freezing, in the mid 30s. You know any little breeze will bite as those brave souls emerge from the frigid Atlantic," Zarrow said.

The plunge seems to be on track to be the biggest ever, according to Seaside Heights Police Chief Tommy Boyd.

"It might be another record. Every year we've broken a record. The advanced sales from what I understand are doing excellent. It's going to be a sunny day, gonna be a little cold but it's supposed to be cold. It's the Polar Bear Plunge," Boyd told New Jersey 101.5.

The chief's biggest tip for first-time plungers and supporters is to arrive early for the 30th anniversary plunge.

"There's no problem coming here at eight o'clock in the morning. All the breakfast places are gonna be open, there's gonna be a lot of people hanging out by their trucks, some of these people come in big RVs. Wawa is going to be there handing out coffees, as they do every year," Boyd said. So the earlier you get there, the better. This way you don't get caught in the purge to get into the last second."

No roads are closed during the plunge.

All lanes of Route 37 will be open coming over the bridges but the chief said the best way is to come in from Route 35.

A summer mood in February

Boyd said it's almost like a summer day with the arcades, restaurants bars all open.

"If you like to people watch, Seaside's the place to be on Polar Bear Plunge day because they got some crazy outfits to go into the ocean," Boyd said.

Boyd said that he realizes it takes some people some "liquid courage" to make the plunge and doesn't want to see it ruin a good day.

"We worry about drinking and driving. We try and spot people before they even get in their cars to try and stop them because we don't want anybody to get in trouble," Boyd said. "Our goal is just to make sure everybody's safe."

Security will be tight for the plunge with extra personnel from the FBI, Homeland Security, State Police, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office the Sheriff's Department plus equipment like drones.

"It's probably the safest place to be in the United States except the White House," Boyd said.

Besides law enforcement, there's no bigger supporter of Special Olympics and the Polar Bear Plunge than New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry. He's always amazed at the ability of participants to raise $2 million on a cold day in February.

"The great thing about the Special Olympics New Jersey is that over 85% of every dollar they collect goes directly to the 25,000 individuals that they support to participate in the Olympics," Big Joe said. "And one of my other favorite things about the polar bear plunge is the gathering of the law enforcement community stepping up to help this great cause. They were the ones that were really the start of it."

How to get into Seaside Heights for the Polar Bear Plunge

Garden State Parkway from north

Take the Garden State Parkway south to Exit 98 for Route 34 South.

Follow Route 34 South, which will become Route 35 South.

Continue on Route 35 South over the Manasquan River Bridge and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

Garden State Parkway from south

Take the Garden State Parkway north to exit 90 (Brick).



Turn right onto Chambersbridge Road.



Continue through seven traffic lights to the intersection of Mantoloking Road/County Route 528.



Turn left and follow Mantoloking Road to end.



Turn right onto Route 35 South and proceed for several miles.



Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

Interstate 195 from west

Head east on I-195 to Exit 35A for Route 34 South (Brielle).

Follow Route 34 South, which will become Route 35 South.

Continue on Route 35 South over the Manasquan River Bridge and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

