NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ 'Please, God, help me' — Family of slain NJ councilwoman speaks

There is still no information about why the Sayreville councilwoman was killed execution-style while sitting in her car

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Keep your money: What you need to know before filing taxes in NJ

From often overlooked deductions to tips on getting a quick refund, don't file your taxes before you read this guide to New Jersey income taxes.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ 7 p.m. Thursday: Protecting your kids

New Jersey has some of the toughest anti-bullying laws in the nation. Yet many parents are unaware of how these laws work and what actions they can take to protect their kids.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Roof shingles, bottle of pee among items cleaned from NJ beaches

For the first time since 2007, plastic shopping bags were not among the most commonly found debris on New Jersey's beaches during annual cleanup events run by Clean Ocean Action.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Free weed and wine? NJ has listings on 420-friendly rental site

One listing lets you rent out an entire home for eight to 18 guests, and smoke marijuana anywhere you'd like.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.