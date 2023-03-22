What's the point of legalizing weed if you have nowhere outside your home to lawfully enjoy it?

That's the gist of an Airbnb-like platform out of Canada that is now live in New Jersey with two listings (a number that's likely to grow with time).

"I'm turning to the private sector — people who own homes, people who rent homes, people who have spaces where others can come together," said Elizabeth Becker, founder and CEO of HiBnb.

The platform also lists "420 friendly" events and retail establishments.

As of this writing, HiBnb's offerings in New Jersey include an apartment in Sussex County and an entire home in Camden County.

Camden listing on HiBnb Camden listing on HiBnb loading...

Downtown Camden home

Smoking marijuana is permitted anywhere in this home. The listing mentions "complimentary wine and cannabis," and the host offers "munchies" for a price.

The two-story home features four bedrooms, including one room with bunk beds, two full bathrooms, five fireplaces and a three-in-one sports table.

The listed rate is $980 per night for eight people.

Apartment in Montague

LaLa's Country Club listing on HiBnb LaLa's Country Club listing on HiBnb loading...

This one-bedroom apartment is listed as LaLa's Country Club. It is part of Highpoint Country Club.

Cigarette smoking is not allowed, but smoking cannabis is permitted on the outdoor/balcony, according to the listing.

The rate is $150 per night for four guests. Coffee, tea, and a mini breakfast are included, according to the listing.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

