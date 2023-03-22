‘Please, God, help me’ — Family of slain NJ councilwoman finally speaks

⚫ NJ councilwoman’s family calls for justice for her brutal murder

⚫ The family of Eunice Dwumfour has received no information from authorities

⚫Her pastor says she was a wonderful, kind woman with no enemies

More than seven weeks after a Sayreville councilwoman was shot and killed at point-blank range outside her home, members of her family are speaking out for the first time.

Eunice Dwumfour was murdered as she sat in her car outside of her home around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Her mother Mary Dwumfour tearfully faced reporters at Sayreville Borough Hall Wednesday afternoon.

“I need justice for my daughter, because my daughter was very nice to everybody. I need justice for my daughter. Please, God, help me," she said.

Others in attendance included family attorney and former assemblyman John Wisniewski; widower Peter Ezechukwu, pastor Karl Badu and her father, Prince, who described his daughter as “a very, very good lady."

"She had no problem with nobody," he said. "Eunice is our everything.”

Wisniewski said they were basically told nothing after meeting with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on March 7, no specifics about the case were discussed.

He was quick to add everyone understands “investigators do not share details of what they’re looking at or why they’re looking at it, or even if they have any solid leads, because that may in some respect impair their ability to continue their investigation.”

Why did this happen?

Wisniewski said the family still has no idea “as to who wanted to see her dead, what motive they may have had.”

He said because law enforcement officials have not said anything about the case there has been a great deal of speculation, and some have suggested the killing had nothing to do with politics.

“God willing that’s true, but frankly, nobody knows what the reason was,” he said. “We live in a very violent world, I think it’s absolutely imperative that we not engage in speculation so that the process can fairly play out.”

He will never forget his lovely wife

Dwumfour’s husband, Peter Ezechukwu, who was living in Nigeria while she was living in New Jersey and does not speak much English, said the pair had met at a religious event four years ago, and said that he was saddened by losing his beautiful wife.

“I don’t think I can ever forget about my lovely wife. We had a lot of memories, we pray for justice, that is all I’m praying for,” he said. “I believe the authorities should do something quickly because it’s painful, I must tell you the truth, very painful.”

Her pastor, Karl Badu, said Eunice Dwumfour was a special person.

“She would go Heaven and Earth to give you anything, always bubbly, smiling, always would say it is well, we are winning,” he said. “What would Eunice possibly have done to cause someone to take her life, that’s the question all of us keep asking.”

Why would someone kill her?

Badu added the family is frustrated by the slowness of the investigation and lack of information “but we trust and we’re hoping that the Prosecutor’s Office does what needs to be done, and that sooner than later we will hear something concrete.”

Members of the family repeatedly said they have not been questioned by authorities about why someone would want to target Dwumfour for execution.

Wisniewski said the family has one single goal: “The evil person who committed this heinous crime is quickly discovered, is arrested and held accountable.”

When asked for comment on the case, a spokesperson for the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said “the Eunice Dwumfour investigation is ongoing. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office will continue to seek justice for Ms. Dwumfour, in a responsible manner that balances the needs of the grieving family, and to protect the integrity of our investigation.”

