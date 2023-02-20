NJ Top News for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ Central Jersey does exist - Here's how new law would define it

Lawmakers are officially drawing the borders of Central Jersey, and it's causing controversy

⬛ Tenth dead whale found along NY/NJ coastline

A 25-foot minke was found on Rockaway Beach in Queens on Friday, Feb. 17, the 10th whale found along the New Jersey or New York coastline in recent months.

⬛ Three dolphins die in shallow waters at Sandy Hook, NJ

Three dolphins struggled and then died in the shallows of Sandy Hook beach on Saturday morning, raising concerns as dead whales continue to wash up on NJ shores.

⬛ Study: NJ counties receiving the best value for property taxes

How much homeowners pay in property taxes can vary greatly from county to county, and so can the quality they get in return.

⬛ Warm, but will it be wet?

More unseasonably warm weather for President's Day, but Dan is tracking rain

