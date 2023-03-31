NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

⬛ Wind energy protesters rally at the NJ Statehouse

They present Gov. Phil Murphy with a petition signed by almost half a million people to stop the development of offshore wind

⬛ Wall Street Journal reporter from NJ detained by Russia

Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information, the Federal Security Service said Thursday.

⬛ Trump becomes first ex-president to be indicted

It becomes the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

⬛ NJ house explosion caused by delivery man error, lawsuit says

An insurance company has sued Suburban Propane, claiming their delivery driver's mistake caused a Vineland home explosion that injured two people on Dec. 15, 2021.

⬛ Stormy start to April

Dan Zarrow says storms arrive Friday night and will last into Saturday

