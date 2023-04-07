NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

⬛ Gas prices surge in NJ ahead of Spring Break - No end in sight

A number of factors are driving gas prices higher in New Jersey as we head into Easter weekend and Spring break. Analysts say little relief is in sight.

⬛ NJ teacher dangles autistic 4-year-old upside down, report says

A preschool teacher at South Orange and Maplewood school district held a 4-year-old child by his ankles on March 28, a report says.

⬛ Some NJ hospitals using AI to catch early cancerous growths

AtlantiCare is using an artificial intelligence program to detect early-stage lung cancer that can save patient’s lives.

⬛ 525% spike in women's incarceration since 1980 — how is NJ doing?

"The continued overcriminalization of women and girls does nothing to improve public safety, but needlessly destroys lives, families and communities," said Amy Fettig, executive director of The Sentencing Project.

⬛ Lacey mom indicted — cops say toddler died of fentanyl exposure

An aggravated manslaughter charge against a 35-year-old mother has received the green light from a grand jury in Ocean County.

⬛ NJ Marine dying of cancer after nuclear disaster - Can you help?

Radiation exposure caused a terrifying downward spiral for a NJ Marine who is running out of time.

