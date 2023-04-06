LACEY — An aggravated manslaughter charge against a 35-year-old mother has received the green light from a grand jury in Ocean County.

Natalie Sabie, of Lacey, has also been indicted on possession of fentanyl and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the county prosecutor's office said.

According to authorities, Sabie called officers to her home on Sept. 7 because her 2-year-old son was unresponsive. Responding officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

An investigation revealed that Sabie was responsible for the child's care when he was found unresponsive, and that the child had access to illegal narcotics. Two other children resided in the home at the time, officials said.

Sabie was taken into custody on Oct. 14, two days after a toxicology report revealed a "significant amount of fentanyl" in the boy's system.

Sabie has been lodged at Ocean County Jail since her apprehension.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

