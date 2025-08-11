You might have heard of Nicholas Creamery: they were recently rated the best ice cream in New Jersey.

The spot is known for its homemade, small-batch ice cream, and they just leaned into their New Jersey roots over the weekend with the announcement of their New Jersey Tomato flavor.

Jersey tomato ice cream

It’s sweet, it’s creamy, it’s fresh off the vine… and it’s here to blow your vanilla-loving mind.

This is peak Jersey: Homemade Tomato Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Heirloom Cherry Tomato Marmalade. Loud, proud, and unapologetically delicious.

Is everyone going to love it? Nope. Are samples free and it’s worth the try? You freaking know it! Get it now, before someone’s Nonna buys out the whole batch.

I do have to tip my hat at Nicolas Creamery on one thing: you know how people like to dip French fries in ice cream? This is the perfect flavor for such a treat!

Nicholas Creamery

They have plenty of creative flavors to choose from:

🍦 Jersey Sweet Corn

🍦 Watermelon Chocolate Chunk

🍦 Porta Ricotta and Olive Oil

🍦 Root Beer Float

🍦 Pistachio

nicholascreamery via Instagram nicholascreamery via Instagram loading...

🍦 Butter Pecan

🍦 Good Old Fashioned Chocolate

🍦 Tahitian Vanilla

🍦 Bourbon Chocolate Chunk

🍦 Cookies N Cream

nicholascreamery via Instagram nicholascreamery via Instagram loading...

🍦 Peanutbutterpalooza

🍦 Brown Sugar Cookie Dough

🍦 Strawberries N Cream

🍦 Raspberry Chocolate Chunk

nicholascreamery via Instagram nicholascreamery via Instagram loading...

🍦 Mint Chocolate Chunk

🍦 Rum Raisin

nicholascreamery via Instagram nicholascreamery via Instagram loading...

Wall Town Centre

2435 Route 34 Manasquan, NJ

1500 Route 35

Unit 19

Middletown, NJ

nicholascreamery via Instagram nicholascreamery via Instagram loading...

444 Ocean Blvd N

Long Branch, NJ

1201 Sycamore Ave

Tinton Falls, NJ

nicholascreamery via Instagram nicholascreamery via Instagram loading...

586 River Road

Fair Haven, NJ

84 1st Avenue

Atlantic Highlands, NJ

nicholascreamery via Instagram nicholascreamery via Instagram loading...

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Summer 2025 NJ DOT has brought back the huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The complete list of names for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈