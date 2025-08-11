Ice cream shop rated the best debuts a classic NJ flavor
You might have heard of Nicholas Creamery: they were recently rated the best ice cream in New Jersey.
The spot is known for its homemade, small-batch ice cream, and they just leaned into their New Jersey roots over the weekend with the announcement of their New Jersey Tomato flavor.
Jersey tomato ice cream
It’s sweet, it’s creamy, it’s fresh off the vine… and it’s here to blow your vanilla-loving mind.
This is peak Jersey: Homemade Tomato Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Heirloom Cherry Tomato Marmalade. Loud, proud, and unapologetically delicious.
Is everyone going to love it? Nope. Are samples free and it’s worth the try? You freaking know it! Get it now, before someone’s Nonna buys out the whole batch.
I do have to tip my hat at Nicolas Creamery on one thing: you know how people like to dip French fries in ice cream? This is the perfect flavor for such a treat!
Nicholas Creamery
They have plenty of creative flavors to choose from:
🍦 Jersey Sweet Corn
🍦 Watermelon Chocolate Chunk
🍦 Porta Ricotta and Olive Oil
🍦 Root Beer Float
🍦 Pistachio
🍦 Butter Pecan
🍦 Good Old Fashioned Chocolate
🍦 Tahitian Vanilla
🍦 Bourbon Chocolate Chunk
🍦 Cookies N Cream
🍦 Peanutbutterpalooza
🍦 Brown Sugar Cookie Dough
🍦 Strawberries N Cream
🍦 Raspberry Chocolate Chunk
🍦 Mint Chocolate Chunk
🍦 Rum Raisin
Nicholas Creamery locations
Wall Town Centre
2435 Route 34 Manasquan, NJ
1500 Route 35
Unit 19
Middletown, NJ
444 Ocean Blvd N
Long Branch, NJ
1201 Sycamore Ave
Tinton Falls, NJ
586 River Road
Fair Haven, NJ
84 1st Avenue
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
