Have you been to the best ice cream shop in New Jersey?
Don’t let the current cool, rainy weather fool you: we’re heading into the summer months, which means you’ll need a spot to satisfy your sweet tooth.
We all have a go-to ice cream shop, but have you been to the spot that was just deemed the best ice cream in New Jersey?
According to a report by Eat This, Not That, one ice cream shop stands out above the rest.
By pulling from a mix of personal experiences, online reviews, sourcing philosophies, and national accolades, [they] put together an ice cream list worth screaming about.
Nicholas Creamery
Nicholas Creamery is known for hand-making small batches of ice cream, collaborating with local businesses to make unique New Jersey flavors.
Just a sample of the flavors they offer include:
🍦 Valrhona Chocolate
🍦 Tahitian Vanilla
🍦 Hudson Café Coffee Crunch
🍦 Bourbon Chocolate Chunk
🍦 Nutty Monkey
🍦 Malted Cookies N Milk
🍦 Vegan Coconut Cherry Vanilla
Yum!
Per their website:
We are 100% in love with small town livin'-- nothing makes us happier than serving up scoops and smiles to the incredible communities that have welcomed our sweet vision with open hearts (and spoons!).
In addition to scoops (or flights, if you want to have several flavors) of ice cream, Nicholas Creamery also makes ice cream cakes and milkshakes.
Nicholas Creamery locations
There are six Nicholas Creameries to choose from:
Wall Town Centre
2435 Route 34 Manasquan, NJ
1500 Route 35
Unit 19
Middletown, NJ
444 Ocean Blvd N
Long Branch, NJ
1201 Sycamore Ave
Tinton Falls, NJ
586 River Road
Fair Haven, NJ
84 1st Avenue
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Honorable mentions went to Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream and Curly’s Ice Cream.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.
