NJ therapist loses license over sexual conduct with student

A social worker who admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with a student she was counseling has permanently lost her license to practice.

Tara Cardinale, 39, was the primary therapist for a student under the age of 18 identified only as A.L. at a Bergen County school when she allowed him to kiss her and touch her buttocks, according to the consent order filed by the state Attorney General's Office the case. She was initially arrested in January.

Court documents obtained by NJ.com show Cardinale worked at the New Alliance Academy in Paramus, which describes itself as "a high school for teenagers experiencing acute psychological distress."

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a statement at the time of her arrest she invited the student to her home in Washington Township on more than one occasion, and they engaged in sexual activity.

"The grave professional consequences this social worker faces are proof of our determination to protect the public, and the integrity of the vast majority of mental health professionals who work tirelessly for their clients every day," Attorney General Gurir Grewal said in a statement.

Cardinale's license had already been temporarily suspended in March pending the outcome of the case.

