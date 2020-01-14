NJ private school therapist charged with molesting student

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Bergen) — A private school therapist has been charged with molesting a teenage student at her home.

Tara Cardinale, 39, was arrested Friday at her township home, where prosecutors said she had invited the student several times in order to engage in sexual activity.

Cardinale was employed as a licensed clinical social worker at a Paramus private school, which authorities did not publicly identify when announcing her arrest on Tuesday.

Cardinale is charged with child endangerment and criminal sexual contact.

Police began investigating on Dec. 29 when Paramus police learned the allegation that Cardinale was engaged in a sexual relationship with a student.

She was being held in Bergen County jail awaiting a court appearance on Wednesday.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.