NJ teacher had repeated sexual contact with 15-year-old, cops say

A New Brunswick elementary school teacher was arrested Wednesday after having repeated sexual contact with a 15-year-old former student, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey announced.

David Holmes, 58, of the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and fourth-degree engaging in criminal sexual contact.

Holmes had taught the victim at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School and was mentoring the teen when the inappropriate sexual contact happened between September 2018 and July, according to police.

Woodrow Wilson School is a Pre-K through eighth grade school in the Rutgers Village neighborhood of the city.

Holmes is a social studies teacher, according to the school's website.

He has been employed by New Brunswick public schools for the past nine years, previously worked for South Brunswick public schools for eight years and served as a long-term substitute teacher with North Brunswick public schools.

