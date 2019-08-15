NJ teacher admits sexting teen but can avoid conviction record

EWING — An English teacher accused of soliciting a teen student for sex and sending him inappropriate pictures and text messages can avoid a criminal record under the state's pretrial intervention program.

Chelsea Hahn, 26, of Ewing, pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge of endangering the welfare of a child and was accepted into PTI on June 24, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

If Hahn completes 40 hours of community service, three years of supervision and gives up her teaching certification, she can avoid a record of conviction under the program for first-time offenders.

A 17-year-old student reported to police in June 2018 that Hahn asked him to have sex in a text that included a nude picture of herself.

According to Ewing police, Hahn's actions "impaired or debauched the morals" of the student.

Hahn was banned from the district and the Ewing Board of Education placed her on administrative paid leave June 4, 2018, before firing her later that month, as reported by The Trentonian.

According to Hahn's LinkedIn account, she was a long-term substitute teacher in the English department at Ewing High School for over a year and graduated from the school herself in 2011, before attending The College of New Jersey.

More from New Jersey 101.5: