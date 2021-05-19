NJ summer of ’21: Everything you need to know for fun in the sun
After a pandemic that has stretched longer than a year and claimed so many lives, New Jersey is ready to head out, take off the mask and live without fear.
Pandemic restrictions hit the tourism industry particularly hard in 2020. With most of those restrictions expected to be lifted on May 19, New Jersey 101.5 will present a live town hall featuring tourism and medical experts from across the Garden State.
The "Summer of '21" Town Hall hosted by Eric Scott will air live 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21 on air and online at NJ1015.com, Facebook.com/NJ1015 and on YouTube.
“Everyone is understandably anxious for a summer of fun,” Scott said. “This program will help guide families into making smart decisions so they can enjoy the summer safely.”
The program’s on-air expert panel will feature Dr. Margaret Fisher, world-renowned pediatric infectious disease specialist, and Jeff Vasser, executive director of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism.
The program will also feature check-ins with the mayors of New Jersey shore towns and representatives from the state's biggest venues and attractions.
The hour's guests will include:
- Asbury Park Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn
- Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty, director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority
- North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello
- Festival of Ballooning Executive Director Howard Freeman
- Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz
- Kristin Fitzgerald, Six Flags Great Adventure
- Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra
Scott and his guests will also answer live, call-in questions from listeners throughout the hour.
