Snowblowing a driveway in Rockaway Township Sun., Jan 26, 2025

Frigid temperatures following Sunday's major snowfall could lead some districts to delay the start of classes on Tuesday.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill, meanwhile, said all state government offices would open Tuesday after a 2-hour delayed start. Offices were closed Monday.

At least one spot in every county picked up 6 inches of snow, sleet and rain on Sunday, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"We could really use a warmup to help with snow and ice melt — but unfortunately, that will not help any time soon. Barring that, sunshine would help — especially as blacktop surfaces (like roads) are able to soak in some of that radiation," Zarrow said.

Call 1-800-POTHOLE to report a pothole in New Jersey as winter weather wreaks havoc on roadways

❄️ A major winter storm dumped up to 17 inches of snow across parts of NJ, possible accelerating pothole damage on already stressed roads.

❄️ NJDOT crews have already fixed about 21,000 potholes this winter, far more than last year over the same period.

❄️ Drivers can report potholes on state highways by calling 1-800-POTHOLE

New Jersey got walloped by a major snowstorm over the weekend, with some areas receiving 17 inches of the white stuff.

Snowstorms and freeze-thaw cycles fuel potholes on NJ roads

Keep in mind, there’s still plenty of winter left, which can really wreak havoc on the state’s roadways, riddling them with potholes.

While active pothole repair season is in the spring (coming out of the freeze-thaw cycle of winter), the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) does its fair share of pothole repairs in the dead of winter, too.

When water seeps into cracks in the roadway and then freezes, it will expand and cause some damage to the roadway, said NJDOT Spokesman Steve Schapiro.

“In the winter, our priority, of course, is keeping the roads clear of snow and ice, making sure things are safe for the motorists to get where they’re going. Pothole repairs are one of many repairs that our crews do in addition to our winter operations,” Schapiro said.

Hernando Garciamorales (left), school bus window in Teaneck after a rock was thrown through the window Thurs,Jan 8

✅ DHS has a detainer on the man accused of throwing a rock at a school bus

✅ Hernando Garciamorales was charged with burglary in 2006 but remained free

✅ DHS blames New Jersey’s sanctuary policies for allowing the suspect to remain free

TEANECK — The Department of Homeland Security slammed New Jersey for being a "sanctuary state" following a recent local arrest of a man who was in the country illegally.

Hernando Garciamorales, a Mexican national, confessed to police that he threw a rock at the school bus carrying students from the Yeshivat Noam Jewish school home from a class trip on Jan. 4. The rock seriously injured the skull of a schoolgirl

During his detention hearing, prosecutors said Garciamorales had been charged with burglary in 2006 and was not taken into custody on the charge until 2023.

Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin blamed New Jersey for being a "sanctuary state," which she says allowed Garciamorales to be released multiple times. It's not known when Garciamorales entered the United States.

"ICE has lodged an arrest detainer against this monster, and we hope New Jersey’s sanctuary politicians will help us keep him off American streets for good. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens have no place in the U.S.," McLaughlin said.

Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill and Jen Davenport at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 15, 2024.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill is demanding her former congressional colleagues "immediately" impeach U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Sherrill, who served in congress before being elected NJ governor, was responding to questions about two fatal shootings involving ICE agents in Minnesota.

In an interview on WNYC, Sherrill said, "There needs to be a stand-down from duty, because all of these agents are acting completely outside the scope of their duties."

She further said this should not be a political divisive issue. "It should not be acceptable to anyone — Democrat, Republican alike, should all be calling for this to end immediately," Sherrill said. She also accused the Trump administration of "wholesale lying to the American people" about what is happening with targeted enforcement actions.

There have been increasing calls from Republican lawmakers to investigate what has been happening in Minneapolis.

U.S. Sen. Jackie Rosen (D-Nevada) has called for Noem's impeachment.

Two Hunterdon County police departments arrested a teen and his parents in police impersonation incidents across Raritan and Readington Townships

🚔 An 18-year-old Hunterdon County man is accused of impersonating a police officer during traffic stop incidents in Raritan and Readington.

👪 Prosecutors say evidence uncovered during the investigation also led to charges against the teen’s parents.

⚖️ All charges are fourth-degree offenses that can carry prison time and hefty fines under New Jersey law.

RARITAN TOWNSHIP — After a Hunterdon County teenager was charged with impersonating a police officer in recent fake stop incidents in Raritan and Readington townships, his parents are now facing charges.

Teen arrested in fake police stop incidents in Hunterdon County

The teen, Dean Pluchino, 18, of Raritan Township, was taken into custody at a residence on Jan. 16, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renee M. Robeson and Raritan Township Police Chief Al Payne said in a joint statement.

Pluchino was charged with two counts of fourth-degree impersonation of a law enforcement officer and one count of fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.

The Readington Township Police Department also charged Pluchino with fourth-degree impersonating a law enforcement officer. Pluchino was released on pretrial monitoring with conditions.

