Have you ever come upon a yellow light and been panicked about whether you had enough time to make it through? You know, the one where whichever pedal your foot hits first is what makes your decision for you?

I've been there before, too. I've had that "Oh s***" moment where I'm not sure if it's better to try and make it through or stop. Smart driving would suggest that any time you're in this situation, you stop. Accidents are more likely to happen if you gun it. Let's be honest, though, we're not always driving smart in New Jersey.

But there actually is a reason why some yellow lights are longer than others. You don't have to guess the next time you're at a traffic light. The NJDOT and most of the country follow the "one second for every 10 mph based on the posted speed limit."

The website shortyellowlights.com has the formula for how to calculate yellow light length. 25mph will be three seconds, 35mph four seconds, 45mph 5 seconds, and 55mph six seconds.

It makes sense, the faster you're going the bigger need for the yellow light to be longer. Knowing this for the future should help you be able to drive safer, and more confident. Next time a light goes yellow right before you get there, think back to what the speed limit is. You may be able to get through if its 55mph, but if it's 35mph, it may be best to stop.

So if you ever felt like yellow lights were random, now you know they're not! But remember, driving with caution is always the smarter decision.

