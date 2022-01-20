NJ State Police SUV hits car running red light on Route 130
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey state trooper was injured when a car ran a red light crossing Route 130 on Wednesday.
A Volvo C70 sedan crossed Route 130 at Groveville Road around 3:35 p.m. and was struck on the passenger side by the trooper's marked Ford Explorer heading north, according to State Police spokesman Philip Curry.
The crash ejected the 54-year-old woman driving the Volvo into a Toyota Camry heading south.
Pictures and video from the scene show severe damage to the front end of the trooper's SUV Trooper with airbag deployment.
The trooper was treated for minor injuries.
Curry did not disclose the identity of the trooper or any of the other drivers involved.
Trooper hit earlier by an alleged drunk driver
It's the second time in a week that a marked State Police vehicle was struck on a highway.
A marked troop car was stopped in the right lane of westbound Route 80 in Allamuchy with its emergency light on early Sunday morning when it was struck from behind by a Ford Explorer driven by a Pennsylvania man.
Dennis Clark, 25, of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and assault by auto with DWI.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ