This article is no longer available
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been removed because the information is outdated.
10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey
New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers
New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers
These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases
Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.
Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey
These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?