This article is no longer available

This article is no longer available

Kylie Moore photo

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been removed because the information is outdated.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers

New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases

Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years. 

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey

These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM