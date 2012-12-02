This article is no longer available

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been removed because the information is outdated.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.