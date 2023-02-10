NJ startups get grants to improve life for NJ mothers and babies

⚫ 17 NJ startup companies are developing high-tech ways to help new moms and infants

⚫ $1.275 million in grants is handed out to companies across New Jersey

⚫ The goal is to leverage technology and innovation to address maternal deaths

The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology has awarded $1.275 million in grants to 17 startup companies in the Garden State to accelerate the development of technologies, products and services that support child well-being and maternal health.

Commission program manager Mahako Etta said the money, awarded through the Maternal and Infant Health Research and Development Grant Program, will help startups advance important research, products and services.

“They’re creating technologies specifically that will have lasting impacts on the quality of care of New Jersey mothers and infants,” she said.

Layed Down Pregnant Woman And Partner Having 4D Ultrasound Scan monkeybusinessimages GettyImages loading...

A renewed focus to change New Jersey’s ranking

New Jersey is ranked 47th in the nation in maternal deaths and the state has one of the widest racial disparities for maternal and infant mortality rates.

“What we’re trying to do here is really leverage technology and innovation to address some of these challenges," she said.

New products, new ways to help mothers

“One company is developing a medical grade pacifier that can actually store and actually dispense unit dose medication for infants," she said.

Etta said they also have a company “that’s developing a mental health platform using virtual reality and AI for personalized and equitably guided care.”

Another start-up is working on medications for pregnant women that can help to prevent birth defects.

Dental technician grinding or polishing under a microscope Ikonoklast_Fotografie ThinkStock loading...

“We have a variety of amazing innovations that are going to be supporting a variety of challenges,” she said.

The awardees represent a diverse group of entrepreneurs focused on supporting maternal health in New Jersey. Nearly 40 percent are self-reported minority-owned startups and 33 percent are self-reported women-owned businesses.

The following startups within New Jersey’s life sciences, technology, and non-retail food and beverage sectors were each awarded grants of up to $75,000:

Analytical Diagnostic Solutions (Mount Laurel)

ANMP LLC. (Westfield)

Curio Digital Therapeutics (Princeton)

Enalare Therapeutics (Princeton)

INTEGURX Therapeutics LLC. (Whitehouse Station)

Lactiga Inc. (North Brunswick)

Medifvu LLC. (Mendham)

Melinated Moms LLC. (Trenton)

Neo GeneStar LLC. (Somerset)

Neoneur LLC. (Pennington)

Nutrivide Inc. (New Brunswick)

Portable Diagnostics System Inc. (Robbinsville)

Ricovr Health Inc. (Princeton)

Stateam LLC. (Somerset)

Vital Start Health Inc. (Princeton)

Vitruviae (Nutley)

Within Health Technologies LLC. (Hopewell)

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

