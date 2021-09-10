NJ soccer legend Carli Lloyd to play farewell game close to home
Olympic gold medalist, World Cup champion, and Delran native Carli Lloyd will say goodbye to the beautiful game in front of a local crowd as the soccer star's decorated career comes to a close in October.
Lloyd, 39, currently plays at the club level for NJ/NY Gotham FC, which holds its home games at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. But through an agreement with the Philadelphia Union announced Thursday, Gotham's Oct. 6 home match against the Washington Spirit will instead be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., bringing Lloyd closer to her South Jersey roots.
Lloyd thanked both the Gotham and Philadelphia clubs as well as the National Women's Soccer League in a tweet Thursday night.
"So excited for this!!" Lloyd wrote. "I have one request...LET'S PACK THE PARK!!!"
Separate from club play, Lloyd's final matches with the U.S. Women's National Team will be played this month and next in Kansas, Minnesota, and Ohio.
Gotham FC said both season ticket subscribers and single-game ticketholders will be able to request refunds or account credits for the Oct. 6 date at Red Bull Arena, with season ticket members and groups to be offered similar seating at Subaru Park.
