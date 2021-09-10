NJ soccer legend Carli Lloyd to play farewell game close to home

Olympic gold medalist, World Cup champion, and Delran native Carli Lloyd will say goodbye to the beautiful game in front of a local crowd as the soccer star's decorated career comes to a close in October.

Lloyd, 39, currently plays at the club level for NJ/NY Gotham FC, which holds its home games at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. But through an agreement with the Philadelphia Union announced Thursday, Gotham's Oct. 6 home match against the Washington Spirit will instead be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., bringing Lloyd closer to her South Jersey roots.

Lloyd thanked both the Gotham and Philadelphia clubs as well as the National Women's Soccer League in a tweet Thursday night.

Get our free mobile app

"So excited for this!!" Lloyd wrote. "I have one request...LET'S PACK THE PARK!!!"

Separate from club play, Lloyd's final matches with the U.S. Women's National Team will be played this month and next in Kansas, Minnesota, and Ohio.

Gotham FC said both season ticket subscribers and single-game ticketholders will be able to request refunds or account credits for the Oct. 6 date at Red Bull Arena, with season ticket members and groups to be offered similar seating at Subaru Park.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.

President Joe Biden visits Somerset County, NJ to tour Ida damage President Joe Biden visited Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, for a meeting with state and county officials in Hillsborough and a tour of storm damage in Manville.