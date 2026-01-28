🚨 Burlington County man sentenced to prison after admitting sexual contact with underage girls.

A young man in Burlington County heads to prison after admitting to sexual contact with several underage female victims and to having child sexual abuse files on his phone.

On. Jan. 9, Keith R. DeSousa Jr., of Delran, was sentenced to seven years by Burlington County Superior Court Judge Aimee Belgard.

The 23-year-old DeSousa had pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.



Investigation began after victim reported abuse in 2023

In 2023, one of the victims went to police and reported her encounter with DeSousa.

Investigators found that DeSousa contacted all three victims through social media, offering to sell or exchange marijuana and other drugs for sex, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.

Prosecutors say social media and drugs were used to exploit victims

“Children are our most vulnerable population, and the prevalence of social media makes it much easier for predators to gain access to them,” Bradshaw said in a written statement on Wednesday.

“Sexual offenses, particularly those against the young who are often defenseless, will be investigated, prosecuted and punished,” she added.

Multi-agency investigation and call for additional victims

In addition to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation also involved local police departments in Maple Shade and Medford Township.

Anyone who still believes they may have been victimized by DeSousa has been asked to send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us, or call 609-265-5035 and ask to speak to a detective in the BCPO Special Victims Unit.

