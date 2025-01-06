NJ Snow: Where and how much? NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Snow arrives in New Jersey this morning.

The heaviest accumulations will be in Southern New Jersey.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow tells you what to expect and when.

State offices are on a delayed opening this morning.

All NJ State offices will open at 11 a.m., including Motor Vehicles.

Here is where to find the latest closings and delays in New Jersey.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s much-debated plan to charge drivers to enter the center of Manhattan debuted Sunday, following years of bureaucratic and legal roadblocks.

The goals of what is known as “congestion pricing” are to reduce gridlock and pollution and raise revenue for public transit. Gov. Kathy Hochul said this week that the state will push forward with the plan.

“We’ve been studying this issue for five years. And it only takes about five minutes if you’re in midtown Manhattan to see that New York has a real traffic problem," Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chair and CEO Janno Lieber told reporters late Friday after a court hearing that cleared the way for the tolls.

TRENTON — A passenger was removed from an Amtrak train Friday afternoon after police found him to be carrying several weapons in a bag.

The case began at Newark Penn Station when NJ Transit police were alerted about an unattended bag around 3 p.m. and found a handgun and a loaded rifle inside. The investigation determined that the man who left the bag bought a ticket for an Amtrak train headed to Virginia, according to NJ Transit police.

PERTH AMBOY — Police say they've connected a pair of New Jersey men to home break-ins across North and Central Jersey.

Mohammad Abdeljawad, 41, of North Bergen, and Elias Abreu, 38, of Jersey City, face burglary charges, the Paramus police said on Saturday.

Court records showed the recent charges were connected to Bergen, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, and Middlesex Counties.

