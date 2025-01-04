Man found with firearms onboard train charged at NJ train station

☑️ An unattended bag at Newark Penn Station had a handgun and loaded rifle inside

☑️ The man police said left it was onboard an Amtrak train headed to Virginia

☑️ Police detained the man in Trenton and found him with more weapons

TRENTON — A passenger was removed from an Amtrak train Friday afternoon after he was found by police to be carrying several weapons in a bag.

The case began at Newark Penn Station when NJ Transit police were alerted about an unattended bag around 3 p.m. and found a handgun and a loaded rifle inside. The investigation determined that the man who left the bag bought a ticket for an Amtrak train headed to Virginia, according to NJ Transit police.

The train was stopped at the Trenton Transit Center and the man was found to have three handguns and two rifles in his possession, according to police. The man was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Police using a K9 unit swept search the train and found no additional weapons.

ALSO READ: NJ mystery drones tied to Tesla explosion at Trump Las Vegas

Exterior of the Trenton Transit Center in 2024 Exterior of the Trenton Transit Center in 2024 (AP photo/Mike Catalini) loading...

Charges not disclosed

NJ Transit police did not disclose the identity of the man, the charges against him, where he is being held or if the firearms has had in Trenton were loaded. The agency says it is leading the investigation into the incident.

Amtrak allows firearms to be taken on board its trains that are unloaded and in an approved, locked hard-sided container. The passenger must notify the railroad at least 24 hours in advance, according to its website. Firearms may not be carried by passengers inside the Trenton Transit Center or Newark Penn Station.

The Trenton Transit Center is used by 30,000 NJ Transit rail, light rail and commuter bus passengers plus Amtrak and SEPTA commuter train riders. It is owned and operated by NJ Transit.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK! A Now Forgotten Final tour of NJ's Monmouth Mall It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment began. Here's what it looked like on that day in 2023, the final Christmas season the enclosed mall would ever see. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New laws in NJ for 2025 These rules/updates will take effect in 2025, due to laws signed prior to the new year. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia