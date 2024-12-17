NJ singer, 57, beaten to death. Her daughter is charged with murder

⬜ NJ woman killed at home

WILLINGBORO — A 32-year-old woman has been accused of brutally killing her mother in the 57-year-old victim’s home.

Breanna Beacham was temporarily staying at Kim Beacham-Hanson’s Hopewell Lane residence in the Hawthorne Park neighborhood, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.

Willingboro home (Google Maps)

Police were called to the home on Monday just before 4 p.m., for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found Beacham-Hanson unresponsive.

Detectives said she had been beaten to death.

(Kim Beacham Hanson via Facebook)

An autopsy confirmed a homicide caused by multiple blunt injuries.

The motive for the attack remained under investigation.

Breanna Beacham is charged with murder (BCPO, Canva)

Beacham-Hanson had worked as a singer for decades, going professionally by KB Hanson or Kim Beacham, according to her social media accounts.

She had posted reels to her Facebook page, leading up to a benefit she took part in, just days before her death.

The neighborhood has seen several violent killings this year alone.

In November, a 33-year-old woman and her 54-year-old mother were found shot to death in the Hawthorne Park home they shared. The younger woman's ex, Junior Edwards, of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, was charged with their murders.

Back in January, a 60-year-old man was accused of stabbing his wife to death inside their home in the Hawthorne Park section.

Stanley Martin was charged with murder and weapons offenses.

