NJ singer, 57, beaten to death. Her daughter is charged with murder
⬜ NJ woman killed at home
⬜ Daughter was staying with victim
⬜ She is charged with murder
WILLINGBORO — A 32-year-old woman has been accused of brutally killing her mother in the 57-year-old victim’s home.
Breanna Beacham was temporarily staying at Kim Beacham-Hanson’s Hopewell Lane residence in the Hawthorne Park neighborhood, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.
Police were called to the home on Monday just before 4 p.m., for a report of an assault.
When officers arrived, they found Beacham-Hanson unresponsive.
Detectives said she had been beaten to death.
An autopsy confirmed a homicide caused by multiple blunt injuries.
The motive for the attack remained under investigation.
Beacham-Hanson had worked as a singer for decades, going professionally by KB Hanson or Kim Beacham, according to her social media accounts.
She had posted reels to her Facebook page, leading up to a benefit she took part in, just days before her death.
The neighborhood has seen several violent killings this year alone.
In November, a 33-year-old woman and her 54-year-old mother were found shot to death in the Hawthorne Park home they shared. The younger woman's ex, Junior Edwards, of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, was charged with their murders.
Read More: Boy hid under bed as mother, grandmother shot by his father
Back in January, a 60-year-old man was accused of stabbing his wife to death inside their home in the Hawthorne Park section.
Stanley Martin was charged with murder and weapons offenses.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
The 10 best and 10 worst states to retire
Gallery Credit: Bankrate/New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets
Gallery Credit: Realtor.com