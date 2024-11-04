NJ boy, 8, hid under bed as dad killed mother and grandmother, cops say

🚨 Catherine Nunez and her mother Marisol Nunez were found shot to death

🚨 Junior Edwards, charged with their murders, fathered a son with Catherine

🚨 The boy was in the house when his mother and grandmother were shot

WILLINGBORO — A Pennsylvania man was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of a mother and daughter in their home early Wednesday morning.

The bodies of Catherine Nunez, 33, and her mother, Marisol Nunez, 54, were found shot to death in an upstairs bedroom of the home they shared in the Hawthorne Park section, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Junior Edwards, 37, of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, entered the home through a first-floor window, police said. The handgun that investigators believe was used in the shooting was found outside the home.

An 8-year-old boy fathered by Edwards with Catherine Nunez was also inside the home at the time of the double shooting. A neighbor told NBC Philadelphia the boy was underneath a bed when his mother was shot.

'The epitome of goodness'

Edwards was already in custody in Philadelphia on charges unrelated to the Willingboro shooting. He is now also charged with first-degree home invasion burglary armed with a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bradshaw did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

Family and friends gathered for a vigil outside the home on Harrington Circle, according to CBS Philadelphia. Marisol's brother-in-law described both women as "the epitome of goodness."

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help with funeral expenses. They will be laid to rest in their native Brooklyn, family told CBS Philadelphia.

