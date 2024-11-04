NJ police investigate suspicious Halloween candy incident

🎃 A child found a piece of metal in her Halloween candy

🎃 Mansfield Township police are investigating the incident

🎃 They are warning parents to check their children's trick-or-treat candy

MANSFIELD — Please check your child’s Halloween candy if you haven't done so. That’s the warning from the Mansfield Police Department.

On Friday, Nov. 1, police were called to a home in the Mapleton Development in Burlington County after a piece of metal was found in a candy bar.

The suspicious Twix bar was part of a child’s candy stash from trick-or-treating on Halloween in the Mapleton community, police said.

When the child was going through her candy, she noticed that there was a slit on the top of the Twix candy bar. In that chocolate bar was a long, thin, piece of metal, police said on Facebook.

The officers confiscated the candy bar and the incident is under investigation.

If anyone knows or hears anything, they are asked to please report it to the Mansfield Township Police Department.

Canva Canva loading...

The Urban Legend Lives On

The piece of metal in the Halloween candy may remind you of the rumor of razor blades in Halloween candy.

This urban legend may have started with a 1970 New York Times article that cited hypothetical and real examples of tampered candy. The article included references to apples with razor blades or sewing needles tucked inside.

For decades, police advised parents to inspect their children’s candy before letting them eat it. Kids were told bad people wanted to hurt them by tampering with their Halloween treats. Yes, there have been isolated incidents.

For example, one of the only known cases of someone tampering with Halloween tampering occurred in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2000.

James J. Smith, 49, was charged with felony adulteration after four teenagers told police they received chocolate bars that were later found to contain needles, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported. One of the children was reportedly injured when he bit into the tainted chocolate bar.

While the urban legend of the fear of Halloween candy sabotage still exists today, it is still a good idea to check a child’s candy bag anyway.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom