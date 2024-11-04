Wildfires still burning in NJ as dangerous conditions persist

🔥Two large wildfires began late in the week in Cumberland and Morris counties

🔥A brushfire along Route 295 in Hopewell Township was contained Sunday night

🔥There is no significant rainfall in the forecast

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — Firefighters worked quickly to contain a brush fire near Route 295 in Mercer County late Sunday afternoon.

The fire in a densely wooded area of Hopewell Township between Pennington Road (Route 31) and Reed Road between was spotted by a pilot landing at Trenton Mercer Airport around 5:30 p.m. according to the Pennington Fire Co. Calls also came in from drivers on Route 295.

Firefighters quickly created an access road from Drake Lane for brush trucks to reach the fire and put out the flames by 7:15 p.m., according to MidJersey.news. A controlled burn by the New Jersey Forest Fire Service to make sure smoldering embers could not spark a new fire burned for several more hours.

Map shows area of brush fire in Hopewell Township 11/3/24

Brush fire in Hopewell Township 11/3/24 (Pennington Fire Company)

Two wildfires nearly contained

One of the two wildfires that started at the end of the week continue to burn with one nearly contained.

The Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire in Rockaway Township is 85% contained after burning 202 acres, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service. Sixteen structures were threatened by the fire. The residents of eight homes that were evacuated returned on Saturday morning. No buildings were damaged by the wildfire.

The Halloween Wildfire in Downe Township in Cumberland County is 75% contained after burning 120 acres.

A smoky smell will linger in the areas surrounding all the fires until a soaking rain falls.

New Jersey had no significant rainfall in October making it the driest month ever, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. There is no rain in the forecast until Sunday when there will be a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued a drought watch for the entire state and a ban on open fires unless they are contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas or electricity. No wood or charcoal fires are allowed, and the use of kerosene or gas torches of any kind is prohibited while this level of restriction is in place.

The fire ban is in place on all public lands and private properties in all municipalities throughout the state.

Fire crews douse a home near the Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire in Rockaway Township 11/2/24 (NJ Forest Fire Service)

Brush fire burns in Solebury, Pa. 11/1/24 Firefighters from two states continue to battle a tough brush fire in a wooded area on 11/1 and 11/2/24. The fire was first reported early Friday afternoon 11/1 in the area between Winfield Lane and Aquetong Road near the New Hope Ivyland Railroad train tracks, according to Solebury Township police.

Two dozen fire departments from Bucks and Montgomery Counties and New Jersey all responded to put out the fire as it went to three alarms, according to 6 ABC Action News.

