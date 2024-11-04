❗ Mutilated goat found in Middle Township, NJ

Police are trying to figure out who killed and mutilated a goat in Middle Township, NJ.

The ghastly find was made on Halloween on a property located on Shunpike Road in the Cape May Court House section of Middle Township.

Police did not say if the mutilated carcass was found at a residential property or give a specific location.

It is also not known in the goat was killed at that location or dumped there.

The initial report to police came in as a case of animal cruelty.

Officers from the Middle Township Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating and believe the goat was killed in the early morning hours of Oct. 31.

Cruelty or ritual?

Animal sacrifices are not uncommon among certain cultures and religious sects.

Some Hindu traditions and sects of Christianity are still known to engage in ritual animal sacrifice.

It is often a central theme in the Santería religion that is performed for many reasons, including birth, marriage, death, and the initiation of new members. However, in Santería the animal being sacrificed is cooked and eaten.

Animals are also often sacrificed in Satanic rituals.

Police have not said if they think the mutilated goat had any connection to any cult or religious rituals or if it was a horrific act of cruelty. Though it happened on Halloween, they also would not speculate if that was a factor in the crime.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Middle Township Major Crimes Unit at (609) 465-8704 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135. Anonymous tips can be made through the department’s Nixle tip line.

