One of the best things about going down the shore along with the beach, boardwalk and nightlife are the great restaurants.

I don't know about you but when I'm driving to Sea Isle City, my mouth is watering for a few slices of Manco and Manco pizza in Ocean City.

Or one red and one white, or perhaps "spiedini alla romana" from Spanos in Point Pleasant.

We all have our favorite Jersey Shore restaurants.

Many of them bring the family recipes like Cacio e Pepe served at the Blue Grotto in Oceanport.

With restaurant week coming up from Nov 4 to 13, many are offering some great deals to get you to visit.

But great deal or not, some of the finest restaurants New Jersey has to offer are down the shore and whether or not you're going for vacation, they are worth the drive all year round.

It's one thing to recommend a great Jersey shore restaurant, but what do you order when you get there?

That's what I asked my social media following and here is what they came up with.

What's great about this list is that unlike a website, it's from Jersey people recommending their favorite restaurant dishes to other jersey people. As we say in my family, Mangia!

Gail Morrone

Jenkinson’s. The sausage and peppers or the cheese steak sandwiches are amazing. Also the view is positively NJ.

Steve Eccles

Pete and Eldas / Carmens pizzeria in Neptune city on Route 35. Any kind of pizza and salad.

Scott Lang

Mona Lisa in Williamstown (kinda shoreish)…. clams casino

Robin Bickell Thompson

Tuzzio's Long Branch. Old-school Italian dishes...everything is amazing..my favorite is the chicken scampi. Complimentary warm crusty bread and delicious house salad. But better hurry they are closing for good before the end of the year! Me & Big Joe are so bummed.

Martin Stephens

The Chicken or the Egg, Beach Haven on LBI order the Hot Chicken Wings!

M.C. O'Connor

Vic's in Bradley Beach... chopped antipasto, mussels in marinara hot, garlic bread and pepperoni pie.

Debbie Kopcho-Borden

Squan Tavern, Manasquan. Shrimp/ravioli combo. Shrimp has a crunch and the ravioli are creamy. The sauce is sweetly tasteful.

Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco

Mud City Crab House in Manahawkin and the Crab Cakes are the best.

Jesse Warren

Dina's Bistro when it’s open and the Chicken Murphy and the meatball app.

Patti Eberhardt Sharpless

Talula's. 550 Cookman Ave #108 Asbury Park. NJ. Everything there is great, especially the pizzas.

Jeffrey Matthews

Park Seafood on Seaside Heights boardwalk. Always great food, fried scallops are the best!

Thomas Mongelli

Giardinello's in Toms River. Every dish is authentic Italian and delicious, even the salad! On my birthday I had Chilean Sea Bass that melted in my mouth; and a huge portion, compared to most restaurants. You can't go wrong.

Larry Vladimir

Knife and Fork AC. Lobster Thermidor

