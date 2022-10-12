Who'd have ever expected the Phillies to make the playoffs after an 11-year drought?

Better yet, who's have ever expected them to sweep the wildcard series and win their first game of the National League division round?

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

When they come home to face the Braves in game 3 there will be a Jersey pizza waiting for them.

Jaidyn Mulloy/Photo via Steve Trevelise Jaidyn Mulloy/Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

Manco and Manco pizza, from Ocean City, has been served all season at Citizens Bank Park.

It makes the trip to the stadium great regardless of what the score is.

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

Whenever I go down the shore I make it a point to stop at one of their two locations on the Ocean City Boardwalk and pick up at least one red pie and one white one.

If you're lucky enough to get a ticket to the game, make sure you visit them at Ashburn's Alley.

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

They'll be ready with 12-inch pizzas for fans in the stands and 18-inch pies for those in the suites.

Some history on Manco and Manco from their website:

"Manco & Manco Pizza opened their first pizza parlor at 918 Boardwalk in the summer of 1956. A few years later they opened another store at 7th Street and the Boardwalk. Frank Manco and his wife Kay opened a third store at 12th Street in the late ’80’s."

What's fun about visiting Manco and Manco along with their great pizza and food is watching them make it while you wait. It's like they're putting on a show for their fans.

Here's hoping the Phillies put on a great show for their fanbase as well!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The best wood-fired pizza in NJ can come from your own kitchen I finally made the decision to invest in a wood-fired pizza oven.

New Jersey picks their favorite pizza places Pizza is one of, if not the hottest topics in all of the Garden State. Everyone has a place they're loyal to and they always think it's better than your favorite place. Bill Spadea spent a couple of hours taking calls from listeners telling him where the definitive best pizzeria's in New Jersey are. Here's some of what they came up with.

Ten Commandments of Jersey pizza eating