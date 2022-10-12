The New Jersey pizza that’s going to the MLB playoffs
Who'd have ever expected the Phillies to make the playoffs after an 11-year drought?
Better yet, who's have ever expected them to sweep the wildcard series and win their first game of the National League division round?
When they come home to face the Braves in game 3 there will be a Jersey pizza waiting for them.
Manco and Manco pizza, from Ocean City, has been served all season at Citizens Bank Park.
It makes the trip to the stadium great regardless of what the score is.
Whenever I go down the shore I make it a point to stop at one of their two locations on the Ocean City Boardwalk and pick up at least one red pie and one white one.
If you're lucky enough to get a ticket to the game, make sure you visit them at Ashburn's Alley.
They'll be ready with 12-inch pizzas for fans in the stands and 18-inch pies for those in the suites.
Some history on Manco and Manco from their website:
"Manco & Manco Pizza opened their first pizza parlor at 918 Boardwalk in the summer of 1956. A few years later they opened another store at 7th Street and the Boardwalk. Frank Manco and his wife Kay opened a third store at 12th Street in the late ’80’s."
What's fun about visiting Manco and Manco along with their great pizza and food is watching them make it while you wait. It's like they're putting on a show for their fans.
Here's hoping the Phillies put on a great show for their fanbase as well!
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
