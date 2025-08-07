NJ shore towns earn national recognition for stunning views
There’s nothing better than some ‘wave therapy’ at the Jersey shore.
Listening to the ocean waves roll over and crash on the beach while you’re soaking in the sun? *Chef’s kiss*
New Jersey beaches to check out
Certain shore towns were recently highlighted by New Jersey Real Estate Network for having particularly incredible views.
The home-listing platform carried out a survey of over three thousand respondents to find out which U.S. coastal communities offer the most stunning daily views, based on the opinions of the people who know them best.
Gorgeous New Jersey beaches
Two Garden State shore communities made the list’s top 10, coming in right at number 10 was Ocean Grove.
Ocean Grove, NJ
Just north of Asbury Park, Ocean Grove feels like a hymn in beach-town form - founded by Methodists, framed by tents and gingerbread cottages, and anchored by the soaring Great Auditorium.
The beach is quiet, the boardwalk old-school, and Sunday mornings still come with bells.
The number seven slot also went to a Jersey shore staple:
Cape May, NJ
Victorian porches, gas lanterns, and salt in the air - Cape May has a kind of East Coast magic that’s hard to replicate.
The beaches are wide, the homes are painted like storybooks, and the lighthouse still watches over it all.
Cape May is a staple of Jersey shore towns.
On a personal note, I grew up going there on family vacations and can’t speak highly enough of it.
Check out both of these towns for a beautiful day at the beach.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.