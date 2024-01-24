NJ Sheriff reportedly kills self — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

Passaic County Sheriff's Office Passaic County Sheriff's Office

New Jersey's law enforcement community has been rocked by the apparent suicide death of the Passaic County Sheriff.

Sheriff Richard Berdnick was at a the Turkish restaurant Toros in Clifton on Tuesday afternoon when reports say he went into the bathroom and shot himself.

Here is what we know so far.

Monmouth County landfill in Tinton Falls smell issue (Google Maps, Canva) Monmouth County landfill in Tinton Falls smell issue (Google Maps, Canva)

TINTON FALLS — Operators of the Monmouth County landfill in town have been working to explain just why the site is reeking stronger than ever lately, amid frustration by local residents.

At a Tinton Falls Township Council Meeting on Jan. 16, Monmouth County Commission Director Tom Arnone addressed the room, joined by fellow Commissioners Ross Licitra and Nick DiRocco.

Jeremy Giliberti (Hamilton police/U.S. Attorney's Office) Jeremy Giliberti (Hamilton police/U.S. Attorney's Office)

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Federal prosecutors have filed a new charge against a Mount Laurel man they claim displayed bizarre behaviors during a traffic stop in Mercer County.

Jeremy Giliberti, 52, of Mount Laurel is charged with possessing destructive devices, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was scheduled to appear in Trenton federal court Tuesday afternoon.

BMW emblem BMW emblem (Artiom Vallat on Unsplash)

Are car thieves in New Jersey targeting a different brand of car?

Three burglars were captured on home security video attempting to break into a home on Crane Parkway in Cranford where two BMWs were parked early Sunday morning.

School bus on fire on the Garden State Parkway in Lakewood 1/22/24 School bus on fire on the Garden State Parkway in Lakewood 1/22/24 (The Lakewood Scoop)

WALL – The driver of a transit van carrying students acted quickly on Monday afternoon to get them outside moments before it burst into flames on the Garden State Parkway.

The Ford van with 10 students was headed north on the Parkway near Exit 98 (Route 195) around 3:20 p.m. when it caught fire. No injuries were reported, State Police Det. Jeffrey Lebron said.

