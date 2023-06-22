NJ Schools defy trans policy, Murphy sues – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ Monmouth County school districts vote to defy transgender policy

The Marlboro, Manalapan-Englishtown and Middletown school boards face a lawsuit from state Attorney General Matt Platkin over their change in policy.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Not so fast! Historic senior property tax relief has a catch

The StayNJ program won’t officially get underway until 2026, but some relief will be offered in the interim

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Violence uptick forces Trenton, NJ to cancel 2023 First Fridays

Event organizers say "senseless violence and destructive behavior" in Trenton forced them to cancel the remainder of First Fridays in 2023.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ A new attempt to attack catalytic converter theft in NJ, U.S.

"It shouldn't take thousands of innocent victims so far — and potentially thousands more in the future — to stop this epidemic in its tracks," said U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ police department warns: If you own these cars, watch out

Absecon police are warning residents about rising car thefts among two popular car brands.

Click HERE to read more.

