NJ police department warns residents: If you own these cars, watch out!

ABSECON — Police in this Atlantic County city have a warning for residents: If you own two certain car brands, be very careful.

Police have been called to investigate six stolen vehicles in the past eight days in various areas of Absecon, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Similar incidents have occurred throughout Atlantic County, and the nation over the past several months.

The thefts involve Kia and Hyundai vehicles with non-push start ignitions.

Absecon police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles while parked and secure any valuables inside.

Kia dealerships recommend that owners make an appointment to have their vehicle security software updated, at no cost.

Kia Soul (Kia)

These Kia models are covered under the security upgrade offer:

• 2011-2022 Sportage

• 2011-2020 Optima

• 2011-2022 Sorento

• 2011-2021 Forte

• 2020-2022 Soul

• 2012-2021 Rio

• 2011-2021 Sedona

• 2021-2022 Seltos

• 2021-2022 K5

Additional information can be found here:

As far as Hyundai owners are concerned, they can visit this website and enter their VIN to see if their vehicle qualifies for an anti-theft security software upgrade.

Hyundai Elantra ((Darcars)

These are the Hyundai models that qualify:

• 2018-2022 Accent

• 2011-2022 Elantra

• 2013-2020 Elantra GT

• 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

• 2018-2022 Kona

• 2020-2021 Palisade

• 2013-2022 Santa Fe

• 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

• 2019 Santa Fe XL

• 2011-2019 Sonata

• 2011-2022 Tucson

• 2018-2021 Veloster

• 2020-2021 Venue

As always, if you see any suspicious activity, please contact the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667.

