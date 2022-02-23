NJ school overturns after wrecking stone building in Clinton
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A school bus carrying 17 students overturned after hitting a boulder and wrecking a stone building on Wednesday.
Police said there were no serious injuries in the crash but two students and the driver were taken to a hospital to be checked.
The bus was on Haytown Road when it struck the stone, which had come loose from the building, according to Clinton police.
The bus was left resting on its left side with a pronounced dent in its front bumper.
NBC 4 New York reported the building, which collapsed in the crash, was considered historic.
No charges filed yet
The students were returning to the Round Valley Elementary School, according to a News 12 New Jersey report. District Superintendent Johanna Ruberto, a guidance counselor and Round Valley principal Mary Postma were at the crash site.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation and charges may be filed, according to police.
Clinton police asked witnesses to call them at 908-735-7233.
Clinton police on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
