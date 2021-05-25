NJ school janitor fondled himself in front of kids at Linden park, cops say

A man who police say was touching himself inappropriately over his clothing as he approached a boy playing basketball in park was charged with sexual assault.

Paul J. Schappe, Jr., 68, approached the boy, who was under the age of 13, on May 2 around 1 p.m. at Clifford Lawson Memorial Park, police said.

Prosecutor says he made sexual comments as he touched himself.

Investigators found that on at least one other occasion, Schappe had been seen masturbating in the park while partially nude. Multiple children were present at the time, according to the prosecutor.

Schappe is a former custodian for the Elizabeth public school district, according to minutes from a Board of Education meeting in 2012.

Paul J. Schappe (Union County Prosecutor's Office)

He was arrested on Monday and is being held at the Union County Jail pending a first appearance and detention hearing.

He was charged with second-degree sexual assault, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 908-341-5418.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Marijuana legal in NJ: How do the laws work? Answers to common questions about legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey and rules about underage use of weed.