NJ school evacuates for bomb threat, police arrest student
🚨 A Camden County school was evacuated after a bomb threat
🚨 It turned out to be a hoax and a student was arrested
🚨 The school was evacuated for a nearly identical threat in 2016
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A middle school in Camden County was searched inch by inch after a bomb threat was discovered in the bathroom.
The threat was found in the bathroom at Ann Mullen Middle School in Sicklerville Tuesday morning. It said that there was a bomb in the building.
Around 8:50 a.m., school officials informed a school resource officer at the building, who in turn notified Gloucester Township police.
Authorities evacuated the school, which has around 900 students in grades six through eight. One student suffered a minor "medical emergency" during the evacuation, Gloucester Township police said. The student was treated by EMS and released to their parents.
Bomb-sniffing police dogs from the Cherry Hill police and officers from the sheriff's department helped to search the building and grounds.
The police K-9s did not find any explosive devices in their search. Students and teachers were allowed back into the school.
A follow-up investigation led police to a juvenile student. The student, who is not being named because of their age, is charged with second-degree false public alarms.
Second bomb threat at Ann Mullen Middle School
Tuesday was not the first time that Ann Mullen Middle School was evacuated for a bomb threat.
In 2016, a bomb threat was written on a bathroom wall on March 15, 2016. That threat was also discovered on a Tuesday, reported NJ.com.
Students were taken by bus to Timber Creek High School while investigators looked for a possible bomb. That threat was also a hoax.
