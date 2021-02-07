NJ school delayed openings schedule changes — Monday, Feb. 8

Sunday's snow storm — the second already this month — pushed some school districts to change plans for Monday. But don't expect "snow days" everywhere.

In Monmouth County, for example, the Asbury Park and Freehold Township districts made the switch to all-remote learning for Monday.

Most school districts around New Jersey already have been delivering instruction entirely remotely or in some hybrid form because of the pandemic.

The heaviest of the snow stopped falling late Sunday afternoon but some locally heavy amount could take longer to remove.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is not expecting additional snowfall on Monday but said arctic air and a gusty northwest wind would follow.

Zarrow says New Jersey could see rain on Tuesday and more snow on Thursday or Friday.

